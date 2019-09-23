SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Joo Won Spotted Working Out at the Gym with Lee Si Young
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.23
Actor Joo Won was spotted working out at the gym with actress Lee Si Young.

On September 20, a well-known gym enthusiast Lee Si Young shared photos of herself with Joo Won.

The photos showed Lee Si Young and Joo Won sitting next to each other at the gym.

The two stars appear to look as if they are taking some rest while working out.

Along with the photos, Lee Si Young wrote, "I'm working out with this guy today."Joo Won and Lee Si YoungJoo Won and Lee Si YoungLater on, Lee Si Young also shared videos of them doing various types of workout with their personal trainers.

In the caption, Lee Si Young wrote, "It's always better to have company at the gym. It's so much more fun!"
 

Recently, Joo Won has attracted the attention of a lot of people with his newly-built muscles.

These photos and videos certainly well-demonstrated his new passion for a workout. Joo Won(Credit= 'leesiyoung38' 'zu.won_moon.jun.won' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
