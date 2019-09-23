[SBS Star] VIDEO: Joo Won Spotted Working Out at the Gym with Lee Si Young

Actor Joo Won was spotted working out at the gym with actress Lee Si Young.On September 20, a well-known gym enthusiast Lee Si Young shared photos of herself with Joo Won.The photos showed Lee Si Young and Joo Won sitting next to each other at the gym.The two stars appear to look as if they are taking some rest while working out.Along with the photos, Lee Si Young wrote, "I'm working out with this guy today."Later on, Lee Si Young also shared videos of them doing various types of workout with their personal trainers.In the caption, Lee Si Young wrote, "It's always better to have company at the gym. It's so much more fun!"Recently, Joo Won has attracted the attention of a lot of people with his newly-built muscles.These photos and videos certainly well-demonstrated his new passion for a workout.(Credit= 'leesiyoung38' 'zu.won_moon.jun.won' Instagram)(SBS Star)