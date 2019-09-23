SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Jang Won Young Surprises Japan with Her Exceptionally Long Legs
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Jang Won Young Surprises Japan with Her Exceptionally Long Legs

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.09.23 15:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Jang Won Young Surprises Japan with Her Exceptionally Long Legs
Jang Won Young of K-pop girl group IZ*ONE shocked everyone with her long legs during her recent appearance on a Japanese variety show.

On September 20 episode of TBS' variety show 'Bakuhou', IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young and Miyawaki Sakura joined as guests.

During the show, Jang Won Young in particular made everyone's jaw drop when she was asked to stand up beside one of the show's hosts.
Jang Won YoungJang Won YoungAs you can see in the photos here, their height difference may seem small while the difference in length of their legs are significant enough.

Upon seeing the clips of the variety show, fans commented, "Won Young is the next level of mankind. Just look at her!", "She is seriously so pretty and photogenic, and she's only a teenager!", and more.
Jang Won YoungJang Won YoungBeing the youngest member of the group, the 15-year-old IZ*ONE member is currently 169 centimeters tall (approximately 5'7).

(Credit= TBS Bakuhou, 'official_izone' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992