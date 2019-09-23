[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Jang Won Young Surprises Japan with Her Exceptionally Long Legs

Jang Won Young of K-pop girl group IZ*ONE shocked everyone with her long legs during her recent appearance on a Japanese variety show.On September 20 episode of TBS' variety show 'Bakuhou', IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young and Miyawaki Sakura joined as guests.During the show, Jang Won Young in particular made everyone's jaw drop when she was asked to stand up beside one of the show's hosts.As you can see in the photos here, their height difference may seem small while the difference in length of their legs are significant enough.Upon seeing the clips of the variety show, fans commented, "Won Young is the next level of mankind. Just look at her!", "She is seriously so pretty and photogenic, and she's only a teenager!", and more.Being the youngest member of the group, the 15-year-old IZ*ONE member is currently 169 centimeters tall (approximately 5'7).(Credit= TBS Bakuhou, 'official_izone' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)