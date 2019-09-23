[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk & Lee Sung Min Confirm to Star in a Revenge Movie

Actors Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Min are leading a new movie together.On September 23, media outlet STAR NEWS reported that Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Min recently made their decision to join an upcoming movie 'Remember'.Soon after the report was publicized, a production company of the movie Moonlight Film confirmed the news, "Yes, Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Min have confirmed to lead 'Remember'."'Remember' is about a man in his 80s who has lost everything to groups of pro-Japanese people during the Japanese colonial period.This elderly man (Lee Sung Min) plans to take revenge on them, and Nam Joo Hyuk's character helps him out with it.The movie is going to be directed by Lee Il-hyung, who made the hit movie 'A Violent Prosecutor' (2015).In 'A Violent Prosecutor', the main characters 'Byeon Jae-wook' (actor Hwang Jung Min) and 'Han Chi-won' (actor Gang Dong Won) showed off an amazing chemistry with each other.Many are wondering if Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Min's characters will have just as or even more incredible chemistry as the two 'A Violent Prosecutor' characters.Meanwhile, 'Remember is expected to kick off its production this fall and shooting next February.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)