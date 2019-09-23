[SBS Star] IU Announces Her Upcoming Asia Concert Tour 'LOVE, POEM'

K-pop artist IU celebrated her 11th debut anniversary with a fan meeting where she shared some exciting news!On September 21, IU greeted her fans, UAENA, through a fan meeting '▶ ll & U (Play, Pause and U)' at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Palace, Seoul.During the event, IU revealed that she had made a donation to celebrate her debut anniversary with her fans.Known for making constant donations to help those in need, IU donated additional 100 million won (approximately 84,000 dollars) on September 18 under the name 'IUAENA', a combination of IU and UAENA.She also shared that she will be holding her 2019 concert 'LOVE, POEM', which will begin in Gwangju in November and to Incheon, Busan, and Seoul.IU will also bring the concert to various cities all across Asia, including Taipei, Singapore, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Jakarta in December; with more cities and dates to be announced at a later date.IU's management agency Kakao M also revealed that the singer is currently working on a new album, drumming up anticipation towards IU's musical journey.(Credit= Kakao M)(SBS Star)