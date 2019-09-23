SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] DARA & Park Bom Get Ready to Gift Fans a Special Collaborative Track
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.23 13:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] DARA & Park Bom Get Ready to Gift Fans a Special Collaborative Track
Two members of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1―DARA and Park Bom revealed that their special collaborative track will be unveiled soon.

On September 19, a promoter of 'Rainbows in Asia Music Festival: 2019 K-pop Super Concert' announced that the event was going to be postponed due to internal problems within the company.

This music festival was scheduled to take place in Manila, the Philippines on September 21 (local time), and DARA and Park Bom were included in the lineup.DARA and Park BomAfter the news broke, DARA shared a message to fans via Twitter.

DARA wrote, "You all heard the news, right? I'm genuinely worried about everyone, especially about the people who were planning to fly all the way to Manila just to attend the event. I hope you can get full refunds. Bom and I feel bad that we are unable to help you with anything. We're so sorry."DARA and Park BomShe continued, "So, Bom and I had actually prepared something special for BLACKJACK (the name of 2NE1's fandom), which we were both very excited for. We made time to meet and rehearse despite our hectic schedule. Since we can't show you the performance anymore, we will share a video of our collaboration on my YouTube soon."

She added, "I'll let you know once the video is ready. We are quite busy in September, so maybe in October? Take care until then, BLACKJACK. Bom and I will see you soon. We miss you!"

DARA's Twitter post included printed papers of lyrics for 2NE1's hit song 'I DON'T CARE', making BLACKJACK all around the world very excited. DARA and Park Bom(Credit= 'krungy21' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
