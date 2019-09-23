SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Members Reveal They Are Working on New Music
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Members Reveal They Are Working on New Music

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.09.23 10:59 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Members Reveal They Are Working on New Music
The members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed that they are currently working on new music.

On September 21, BLACKPINK celebrated the group's third debut anniversary with fans through a fan meeting event '2019 PRIVATE STAGE [Chapter 1]' held at Olympic Hall, Seoul.
BLACKPINKBLACKPINK's JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA opened the fan meeting with the performance of their debut song 'WHISTLE', and explained that they had worn similar outfits to what they had worn in their early debut days.

The members surprised fans with special performances, with JENNIE covering H.E.R.'s 'Best Part' while playing the guitar, ROSÉ and LISA performing Nat King Coles' 'L-O-V-E', and JISOO putting on a magic show.
BLACKPINKDuring the event, the members took some time to talk about their recently-ended world tour in 23 different cities around the world.

They said, "We've met with BLINK (BLACKPINK's official fan club) from many countries. The response we received was so welcoming and energetic."
BLACKPINKMoreover, BLACKPINK had the most exciting news to share on this day: a new album!

They shared, "We are currently working on new music. We think BLINKs will like it," and added, "We will work hard to repay all the love we receive."

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992