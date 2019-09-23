[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Members Reveal They Are Working on New Music

The members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed that they are currently working on new music.On September 21, BLACKPINK celebrated the group's third debut anniversary with fans through a fan meeting event '2019 PRIVATE STAGE [Chapter 1]' held at Olympic Hall, Seoul.BLACKPINK's JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA opened the fan meeting with the performance of their debut song 'WHISTLE', and explained that they had worn similar outfits to what they had worn in their early debut days.The members surprised fans with special performances, with JENNIE covering H.E.R.'s 'Best Part' while playing the guitar, ROSÉ and LISA performing Nat King Coles' 'L-O-V-E', and JISOO putting on a magic show.During the event, the members took some time to talk about their recently-ended world tour in 23 different cities around the world.They said, "We've met with BLINK (BLACKPINK's official fan club) from many countries. The response we received was so welcoming and energetic."Moreover, BLACKPINK had the most exciting news to share on this day: a new album!They shared, "We are currently working on new music. We think BLINKs will like it," and added, "We will work hard to repay all the love we receive."(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)