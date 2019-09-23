[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Reveals the Hilarious Truth Behind a Video of Him Unable to Walk by Himself

SBS NEWS

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.23 10:48 Updated 2019.09.23 11:02 View Count
K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN was spotted unable to walk by himself, and quickly explained what had happened to him after thousands of fans showed their concern.

On September 22, EXO performed in Bangkok, Thailand as part of its ongoing world tour 'EXO PLANET#5 - EXplOration'.EXOBefore the concert, many fans waited around a parking lot at the venue for EXO to arrive.

After some time, one van stopped in front of them and the members of EXO started getting out of it.

All members of EXO had gotten out except for BAEKHYUN, and fans wondered what it was taking him so long.

A moment later, BAEKHYUN got out of the van with the help of the staff.

The staff members helped him walk to the building while he walked with a slight limp.BAEKHYUNAfter this had happened, social media platforms were flooded with fans' worried posts.

In their post, they wrote things like, "BAEKHYUN clearly needs some good rest. Please give him time to rest and recover, SM Entertainment!", "I don't know what exactly is wrong with him there, but it seems pretty serious; he looks like he is in a lot of pain.", "I can't believe he had to perform with an injury. My heart is broken.", and so on.
 
Then on September 23, BAEKHYUN revealed that it was nothing serious; in fact, a very minor issue.

BAEKHYUN said, "I know a lot of you guys have been worried about me after seeing me like that."

He hesitantly continued, "Okay, the truth is... I had pins and needles. You know what that's like, right? I just couldn't walk by myself, so the staff helped me walk. Well, this is embarrassing!"

His explanation instantly washed away fans' worries, and also made them roll on the floor laughing.BAEKHYUN(Credit= 'YokN05817496' 'B_hundred_Hyun' Twitter, 'baekhyunee_exo' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
