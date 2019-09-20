SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yoo In Na Sweats as IU Immediately Hangs Up on Her During a Live Broadcast
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.20
Actress Yoo In Na called K-pop artist IU during a live broadcast, and was seen sweating as IU immediately hung up on her.

On September 19, Yoo In Na and actor Kang Ha Neul held a book discussion live broadcast.Kang Ha Neul and Yoo In NaDuring the live broadcast, Yoo In Na decided to call IU to ask her what her favorite book is.

A few seconds later, IU picked up her phone and said, "Hello?"

When Yoo In Na heard IU's voice, she excitedly said, "Hi, IU!"

But instead of saying hi back, IU responded, "Who is this? I think you called the wrong number." and got ready to end the call.

Her response surprised Yoo In Na, making her eyes wide-open.

In order to stop IU from ending the call, Yoo In Na shouted, "Hold on, IU. Don't go! Wait!".Kang Ha Neul and Yoo In NaTo Yoo In Na's surprise, however, IU really had hung up on her.

Yoo In Na burst into laughter and commented with an awkward smile on her face, "Yeah, she does things like this a lot. She's a real joker!"

She added, "She probably knows that I'm holding this live broadcast now, and just wants to make you guys laugh."

Then, Yoo In Na called IU again, and she did not hang up on her this time.Kang Ha Neul and Yoo In NaYoo In Na and Kang Ha Neul spoke to IU for about 10 minutes and managed to have a good laugh while doing so.

Although it was IU's first time speaking to Kang Ha Neul, the three stars' conversation flew smoothly without any awkward silences, since Yoo In Na and IU are very good friends.
 

(Credit= 'YG STAGE' NAVER V LIVE, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
