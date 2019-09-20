[SBS Star] WINNER to Hold Asia Tour 'CROSS'; Announces Dates & Cities

K-pop boy group WINNER is set to embark on a brand-new tour soon.On September 20, WINNER's management agency YG Entertainment released the poster for the group's upcoming Asia tour 'CROSS'.The tour's first stop is WINNER's home ground, Seoul, on October 26 and 27 at KSPO Dome.After that, the group is scheduled to hold concerts in Taipei (November 24), Jakarta (December 21), Bangkok (January 11), Kuala Lumpur (January 18), Manila (January 25), and Singapore (February 8).It is WINNER's first tour since the last one 'EVERYWHERE' held in August 2018.The group successfully held its first North American tour in January, and recently wrapped up its first arena tour in Japan this month.Stay tuned for updates.(Credit= 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook)(SBS Star)