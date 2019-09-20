SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WINNER to Hold Asia Tour 'CROSS'; Announces Dates & Cities
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] WINNER to Hold Asia Tour 'CROSS'; Announces Dates & Cities

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.09.20 17:22 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] WINNER to Hold Asia Tour CROSS; Announces Dates & Cities
K-pop boy group WINNER is set to embark on a brand-new tour soon.

On September 20, WINNER's management agency YG Entertainment released the poster for the group's upcoming Asia tour 'CROSS'.
WINNERWINNERThe tour's first stop is WINNER's home ground, Seoul, on October 26 and 27 at KSPO Dome.

After that, the group is scheduled to hold concerts in Taipei (November 24), Jakarta (December 21), Bangkok (January 11), Kuala Lumpur (January 18), Manila (January 25), and Singapore (February 8).
WINNERWINNERIt is WINNER's first tour since the last one 'EVERYWHERE' held in August 2018.

The group successfully held its first North American tour in January, and recently wrapped up its first arena tour in Japan this month.
WINNERStay tuned for updates.

(Credit= 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992