[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Shares How Nervous He Is About Making His First Comeback After the Military

Actor Ji Chang Wook revealed that he is extremely nervous about making a comeback for the first time after serving his national mandatory duty in the military.On September 20, Ji Chang Wook attended a press conference for tvN's upcoming drama 'Melting Me Softly'.When the press conference began, Ji Chang Wook nervously entered the venue and sat on his seat after posing for photos.Then, he grabbed a microphone in front of him and said, "I'm very nervous today."Ji Chang Wook explained why he was feeling so nervous, "I think it's because it's my first time being at the press conference and returning on screen after my time in the military."He continued, "I was really nervous during the shooting as well. But thankfully, my co-workers all helped me out a lot and made me feel at ease. They were really great."'Melting Me Softly' is about a popular television show producer 'Ma Dong-chan' (Ji Chang Wook) and paid experiment participant 'Go Mi-ran' taking part in a project of being frozen for 24 hours.Instead of 24 hours though, both Ma Dong-chan and Go Mi-ran find themselves 20 years into the future when they wake up.Meanwhile, 'Melting Me Softly' is set to be unveiled on September 28.(Credit= '대한민국 육군 [ROK ARMY]' YouTube, tvN Melting Me Softly)(SBS Star)