[SBS Star] Kim Min-joon Tells How Much G-DRAGON Cares About His Sister's Upcoming Marriage
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.20 16:12 Updated 2019.09.20 16:18 View Count
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON's soon-to-be brother-in-law actor Kim Min-joon revealed how much G-DRAGON cares about his sister's upcoming marriage.

On September 19, media outlet Hankook Ilbo released an interview with Kim Min-joon, which they had following his announcement to marry G-DRAGON's older sister Kwon Da-mi in October.G-DRAGON and Kwon Da-miDuring the interview, Kim Min-joon mentioned G-DRAGON.

Kim Min-joon said, "I met G-DRAGON a few times when he was on leave from the military. He was so cute. He is a lovely guy as well."

He continued, "G-DRAGON cares a lot about Da-mi. Our marriage seems like the only thing on his mind now. We do feel bad that we are getting married before he discharges from the military."G-DRAGON and Kwon Da-miThe actor also mentioned why he decided to marry Kwon Da-mi.

He said, "Da-mi is very friendly and approachable, especially when she's around elders. At one point, I just got the feeling that I could spend the rest of my life with her."Kim Min-joon and Kwon Da-miMeanwhile, Kim Min-joon and Kwan Da-mi's wedding is scheduled to be held on October 11.

(Credit= Online Community, Family Entertainment, SBS funE, 'damikwon_' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
