[SBS Star] Fans Conclude a Combination of Cha Eun-woo·Siwon·Kang Daniel Is the Best

Fans concluded that the best combination of K-pop stars they could ever ask for is Cha Eun-woo of boy group ASTRO, Siwon of another boy group Super Junior and K-pop artist Kang Daniel after spotting them together.On September 19, a French luxury jewelry brand held an opening party at one shopping mall in Seoul.Some of the hottest Korean celebrities flocked at the event including actress Shin Mina, actor Sung Hoon, JISOO of girl group BLACKPINK, Cha Eun-woo, Siwon, Kang Daniel and many more.At the event, Cha Eun-woo, Siwon and Kang Daniel happened to sit next to each other.Fans could not stop staring at the area where they were sitting due to their beauty making the area almost glow.Every single one of them looked so good that it was not possible to describe their appearance with a word other than "perfect".The three stars gave off this unapproachable vibe, not because they seemed unfriendly, but because they were too "perfect" and even more "perfect" just by being together.Their combined beauty got fans leave comments such as, "This certainly is everything I need to get through the rest of my day!", "Three handsome guys all in one place like that? Is it my birthday today or something?" ,"Wow. Haha thank you for sitting together, guys!", and so on.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)