SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Conclude a Combination of Cha Eun-woo·Siwon·Kang Daniel Is the Best
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Conclude a Combination of Cha Eun-woo·Siwon·Kang Daniel Is the Best

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.20 15:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Conclude a Combination of Cha Eun-woo·Siwon·Kang Daniel Is the Best
Fans concluded that the best combination of K-pop stars they could ever ask for is Cha Eun-woo of boy group ASTRO, Siwon of another boy group Super Junior and K-pop artist Kang Daniel after spotting them together.

On September 19, a French luxury jewelry brand held an opening party at one shopping mall in Seoul.

Some of the hottest Korean celebrities flocked at the event including actress Shin Mina, actor Sung Hoon, JISOO of girl group BLACKPINK, Cha Eun-woo, Siwon, Kang Daniel and many more.Cha Eun-woo, Siwon, Kang DanielAt the event, Cha Eun-woo, Siwon and Kang Daniel happened to sit next to each other.

Fans could not stop staring at the area where they were sitting due to their beauty making the area almost glow.

Every single one of them looked so good that it was not possible to describe their appearance with a word other than "perfect".Cha Eun-woo, Siwon, Kang DanielCha Eun-woo, Siwon, Kang DanielThe three stars gave off this unapproachable vibe, not because they seemed unfriendly, but because they were too "perfect" and even more "perfect" just by being together.

Their combined beauty got fans leave comments such as, "This certainly is everything I need to get through the rest of my day!", "Three handsome guys all in one place like that? Is it my birthday today or something?" ,"Wow. Haha thank you for sitting together, guys!", and so on.Cha Eun-woo, Siwon, Kang Daniel(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992