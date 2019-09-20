[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook to Hold His 20th Debut Anniversary Fan Meeting

Actor Lee Dong Wook will be celebrating his 20th debut anniversary with his fans through a fan meeting.On September 20, Lee Dong Wook's management agency KINGKONG by STARSHIP announced that the actor will be holding a fan meeting on November 2.Along with the announcement, the agency released the poster for the upcoming event, featuring Lee Dong Wook wearing a pink sweater and the word, 'To My Inside'.According to the agency, Lee Dong Wook hoped to gift precious memories to all his fans who have shown him their unchanging love and support, in celebration of his 20th debut anniversary this year.On the same day, KINGKONG by STARSHIP also shared Lee Dong Wook's words on his official Instagram account.Lee Dong Wook said, "20th anniversary... For me, it's nothing amazing or special. It just means that time has passed. But I wanted to do something to repay you all. Thank you for staying by side until today."He continued, "With the belief that you will keep staying by my side, I planned a fan meeting. So? All of you should come! You know that my fan meeting events are really fun, right?"He wrapped up his message by saying, "I'm directing it, creating the segments, writing the script, and coming up with stage setting ideas! The fan meeting will be planned as I want to do! So let's gather up and have fun together!"The upcoming event, 'I'M WOOK', will be held on November 2 at 5PM KST at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Palace, Seoul.(Credit= 'leedongwook_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)