[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet SEULGI's Amazing Dancing Skills Surprise the Entire K-pop Fandom

이 영상 보니까 좀 무서워지기 시작했다. 진짜 한 치의 오차도 없어？？？ 강슬기 인간 맞나？？ pic.twitter.com/saxBsGiya8 — 또바기 (@onlyireneseulgi) September 16, 2019

One compilation video of K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI dancing to 'Umpah Umpah' is going around online.Recently, one Red Velvet fan shared a video of SEULGI online and wrote, "SEULGI's dance is too flawless that it's actually making me a little scared."The video was of SEULGI dancing to Red Velvet's latest song 'Umpah Umpah' at five different times simultaneously being played.Surprisingly, the performances were all perfectly synchronized as if they were filmed on the same day and time.This clearly showed SEULGI's great talent in dance and how much she practiced the choreography, and her fans were impressed once again.The video rapidly reached not only Red Velvet fans, but also other fans of K-pop groups.After checking the video out, other K-pop fans gave SEULGI the thumbs up and left comments such as, "Wow, how does she do that?", "She definitely is one of the best dancers in the K-pop world.", "I'm watching it for the 100th time and still amazed.", and so on.(Credit= 'RedVelvet' 'SBS KPOP PLAY' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)