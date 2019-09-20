SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS RM Makes Generous Donation for Hearing-impaired Students' Music Education
Published 2019.09.20
K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM celebrated his birthday by helping students with hearing impairment.

On September 20, Seoul Samsung School revealed that RM had made a generous donation of 100 million won (approximately 84,000 dollars) to the school.
RMSince Seoul Samsung School is a special education school for the hearing-impaired students, RM delivered his wish and request to use his donation for providing music education to the students.
RMA representative of the school stated, "We received RM's donation along with his hope that hearing-impaired students would be able to find a variety of ways to enjoy music together."

The representative continued, "We plan to use the donation to expand our students' music education and participation in performing arts available for students."
RMSchool principal Shin Rae-bum shared, "We will support a wide variety of musical activities for our students with auditory difficulties, so that they are able to joy through music and gain more social confidence."

(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
