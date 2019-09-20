[SBS Star] VIINI Playfully Complains, "BTS JIN Still Split the Bill Even After His Group's Global Success"

K-pop artist VIINI playfully complained about boy group BTS' member JIN splitting the bill even after becoming globally successful.
On September 18 episode of Mnet's talk show 'TMI NEWS', VIINI made a guest appearance.During the talk, VIINI mentioned that he is good friends with JIN.
VIINI said, "I'm very close to JIN; we hang out pretty often. You know what though? He's a successful man, but always splits the bill."
The hosts asked VIINI, "So, were you disappointed that he didn't pay for the whole thing himself?"VIINI said, "Yeah. Last summer, I went to a restaurant with JIN and YOUNG JAE (a member of disbanded boy group B.A.P). We had this fish dish together."
He continued with a laugh, "After finishing the meal, we played rock-paper-scissors to decide who would pay for the meal! At that time, I was like, 'I'm the youngest here. I shouldn't have to pay. Why am I even playing this game right now?'"(Credit= Mnet TMI NEWS, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)
