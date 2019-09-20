[SBS Star] VIINI Playfully Complains, "BTS JIN Still Split the Bill Even After His Group's Global Success"

K-pop artist VIINI playfully complained about boy group BTS' member JIN splitting the bill even after becoming globally successful.On September 18 episode of Mnet's talk show 'TMI NEWS', VIINI made a guest appearance.During the talk, VIINI mentioned that he is good friends with JIN.VIINI said, "I'm very close to JIN; we hang out pretty often. You know what though? He's a successful man, but always splits the bill."The hosts asked VIINI, "So, were you disappointed that he didn't pay for the whole thing himself?"VIINI said, "Yeah. Last summer, I went to a restaurant with JIN and YOUNG JAE (a member of disbanded boy group B.A.P). We had this fish dish together."He continued with a laugh, "After finishing the meal, we played rock-paper-scissors to decide who would pay for the meal! At that time, I was like, 'I'm the youngest here. I shouldn't have to pay. Why am I even playing this game right now?'"(Credit= Mnet TMI NEWS, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)