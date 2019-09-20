SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIINI Playfully Complains, "BTS JIN Still Split the Bill Even After His Group's Global Success"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIINI Playfully Complains, "BTS JIN Still Split the Bill Even After His Group's Global Success"

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.20 10:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIINI Playfully Complains, "BTS JIN Still Split the Bill Even After His Groups Global Success"
K-pop artist VIINI playfully complained about boy group BTS' member JIN splitting the bill even after becoming globally successful.

On September 18 episode of Mnet's talk show 'TMI NEWS', VIINI made a guest appearance.VIINIDuring the talk, VIINI mentioned that he is good friends with JIN.

VIINI said, "I'm very close to JIN; we hang out pretty often. You know what though? He's a successful man, but always splits the bill."

The hosts asked VIINI, "So, were you disappointed that he didn't pay for the whole thing himself?"TMI NEWSVIINI said, "Yeah. Last summer, I went to a restaurant with JIN and YOUNG JAE (a member of disbanded boy group B.A.P). We had this fish dish together."

He continued with a laugh, "After finishing the meal, we played rock-paper-scissors to decide who would pay for the meal! At that time, I was like, 'I'm the youngest here. I shouldn't have to pay. Why am I even playing this game right now?'"VIINI(Credit= Mnet TMI NEWS, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992