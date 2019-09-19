SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Gives an Update on His Life for the First Time in Months
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.19
Actor Nam Joo Hyuk gave an update on his life for the first time in a long time.

On September 19, fashion magazine ELLE unveiled part of a recent interview they had with Nam Joo Hyuk for the upcoming issue of the magazine.Nam Joo HyukDuring the interview, the magazine asked Nam Joo Hyuk a question that a lot of fans genuinely wanted to know: "What have you been up to?"

They were desperate to know about it, because Nam Joo Hyuk had not made public appearances nor uploaded posts on his Instagram since wrapping up his last drama 'Dazzling' earlier this spring.Nam Joo HyukIn response to the question, Nam Joo Hyuk answered, "I've been busy filming a movie 'Josee' and Netflix original series 'Ahn Eun-young, the School Nurse' (literal title). I'm pretty focused on my work these days."

The actor continued, "I know that many fans are waiting for me to return on screen, and believe the best gift I can give them is to show them that I made improvements. That's why I'm working really hard and concentrating on my work at the moment."

He added with a smile, "You know, I'm satisfied with my life as I always get the opportunities to do what I enjoy doing."Nam Joo Hyuk(Credit= 'skawngur' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
