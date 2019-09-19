SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] X1 Kim Yo Han's Unchanged Look Catch the Eye of Many
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.19 17:54 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] X1 Kim Yo Hans Unchanged Look Catch the Eye of Many
A lot of people gasped in surprise after discovering that K-pop project group X1's member Kim Yo Han's appearance had not changed a single bit since when he was young.

Since your facial features naturally change as you get older, you tend to look quite different after entering the adulthood.

It is also because you may choose to get cosmetic surgery.

However, neither of these seem to be the case for Kim Yo Han; he looks exactly the same as his past.

Some of us may have friends who may struggle to find us in a group photo from childhood, but it seems like nobody will have a difficult time spotting Kim Yo Han at all.

Check these images out below!Kim Yo HanKim Yo HanKim Yo HanKim Yo HanKim Yo HanKim Yo Han(Credit= 'x1official101' Facebook, Online Community, 'donglovely12' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
