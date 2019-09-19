SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Updates Her Instagram for the First Time in 2 Weeks
Published 2019.09.19

Actress Koo Hye Sun revealed that she is still in the hospital.

On September 19, Koo Hye Sun shared a post on her Instagram account for the first time in over two weeks.
Koo Hye SunIn the post, she shared two photos of her newly-released essay 'I Am Your Pet' (literal translation).

Along with the photos, Koo Hye Sun wrote, "I was admitted to the hospital in the summer, and I still haven't been able to leave."

She continued, "I am reading my book now because it has just arrived. Please be healthy."
Koo Hye SunBack in August, Koo Hye Sun shared that she had been admitted to the hospital following her polyp removal surgery.
Ahn Jae Hyeon, Koo Hye SunShe is currently in a marital dispute with her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon.

(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
