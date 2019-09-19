SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Makes Generous Donation to Help Flood Victims in Thailand
Published 2019.09.19
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Makes Generous Donation to Help Flood Victims in Thailand
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Thai member LISA has reportedly made a generous donation to help flood victims in her home country, Thailand.
LISACurrent torrential rain caused severe flooding across 32 provinces in northeast Thailand, affecting more than 400,000 households in 7,000 villages.

Thai officials have announced that more than 20,000 people have been evacuated with some villages left without clean water and electricity.
LISAAccording to Thailand's local reports on September 18, LISA donated 100,000 baht (approximately 3,300 dollars) to help victims of the severe flooding in northeastern Thailand.

One of LISA's relatives shared a photo of a back transfer receipt on social media and wrote, "LISA hoped that this can be a little help for everyone suffering from the heavy rain."
LISABorn and raised in Thailand, LISA became her agency YG Entertainment's first non-Korean trainee in 2011 and made debut as a member of BLACKPINK in August 2016.

(Credit= 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
