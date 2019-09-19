[SBS Star] This Is How Big Yook Sungjae Looks When Compared with Other BTOB Members

Fans are going, "Whoa!" after seeing photos of Yook Sungjae of K-pop boy group BTOB with his fellow members, because he looked huge compared to them.Recently, one BTOB fan compiled photos of Yook Sungjae looking especially big next to the other BTOB members, and shared them online.The fan said, "Check out the size difference of our maknae (the youngest member of the group) and hyungs (older members). I was laughing my head off while looking at this comparison, and thought you guys might find it funny and interesting as well."The photos indeed showed Yook Sungjae looking like a giant next to Peniel, Lee Changsub, Seo Eunkwang, Lee Minhyuk, Jung Ilhoon and Lim Hyunsik.In some of these photos, Yook Sungjae was sitting closer to the camera than them and that is a fact that certainly cannot be ignored.But it is still true that Yook Sungjae is the tallest member of the group, and their difference in height is quite great.Yook Sungjae is 180cm (5.9ft) and the other six members of BTOB are 4 to 9cm (1.5 to 3.5 inches) shorter than he is.It is no wonder some fans call Yook Sungjae a 'giant baby'.Check out these photos below!(Credit= 'BTOB' NAVER V LIVE, 'BTOBofficial' Facebook/TBJ, Online Community)(SBS Star)