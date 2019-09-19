SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] This Is How Big Yook Sungjae Looks When Compared with Other BTOB Members
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] This Is How Big Yook Sungjae Looks When Compared with Other BTOB Members

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.19 15:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] This Is How Big Yook Sungjae Looks When Compared with Other BTOB Members
Fans are going, "Whoa!" after seeing photos of Yook Sungjae of K-pop boy group BTOB with his fellow members, because he looked huge compared to them.

Recently, one BTOB fan compiled photos of Yook Sungjae looking especially big next to the other BTOB members, and shared them online.

The fan said, "Check out the size difference of our maknae (the youngest member of the group) and hyungs (older members). I was laughing my head off while looking at this comparison, and thought you guys might find it funny and interesting as well."

The photos indeed showed Yook Sungjae looking like a giant next to Peniel, Lee Changsub, Seo Eunkwang, Lee Minhyuk, Jung Ilhoon and Lim Hyunsik.BTOBIn some of these photos, Yook Sungjae was sitting closer to the camera than them and that is a fact that certainly cannot be ignored.

But it is still true that Yook Sungjae is the tallest member of the group, and their difference in height is quite great.

Yook Sungjae is 180cm (5.9ft) and the other six members of BTOB are 4 to 9cm (1.5 to 3.5 inches) shorter than he is.

It is no wonder some fans call Yook Sungjae a 'giant baby'.

Check out these photos below!BTOBBTOBBTOB(Credit= 'BTOB' NAVER V LIVE, 'BTOBofficial' Facebook/TBJ, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992