SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hash Swan Urges Fans to Consider BTS JUNGKOOK's Feelings
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Hash Swan Urges Fans to Consider BTS JUNGKOOK's Feelings

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.09.19 14:39 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hash Swan Urges Fans to Consider BTS JUNGKOOKs Feelings
Hip-hop artist Hash Swan, who unintentionally tied up in K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK's recent dating rumors, asked both his and JUNGKOOK's fans to stop fighting.

After a CCTV footage surfaced online of a man, alleged to be JUNGKOOK, hugging a woman, some people speculated that the man in the photo was actually Hash Swan.

To clarify the issue, Hash Swan took his Instagram to share the image with a caption, "This is not me. So many of you have asked, so."
BTS JUNGKOOK Swept up in Dating Rumors; Rapper Hash Swan Fires Back at ARMYHe later shared multiple screenshots of people leaving malicious comments against him, and posted a long message asking people to stop harassing him for something that he was not involved.
Hash Swan, JUNGKOOKThen on September 18, Hash Swan held a live broadcast to comment on the unending fights between his fans and JUNGKOOK's fans.

Hash Swan said, "I was hurt, but that doesn't mean you all need to be fighting like this. I have gotten a lot better, and I feel guilty seeing fans fighting with each other. Let's not fight over this, everyone. We've figured out the situation now."
Hash Swan"Dear BTS fans," he continued, "It is true that I was dragged into this when I didn't do anything, but I've also received many apologies for it. I think that BTS' JUNGKOOK must be just as upset as I am and going through a tough time as well."

He added, "But considering his special career status, he wouldn't be able to say anything even if he wants to. Idols and rappers are different, you know. It doesn't really matter if I say whatever I want to say and letting my image ruined, but he can't express as freely as I do."

Hash Swan then asked everyone to stop fighting about the controversy.

He said, "Let's just stop here. I don't know if my fans are fighting to protect me or if they just hate the other fandom, but let's just all stop."

(Credit= ILLIONAIRE Records, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992