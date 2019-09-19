[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee ♥ RAIN Welcome Their Second Child

Celebrity couple Kim Tae-hee and RAIN are now parents of two children.On September 19, Kim Tae-hee's agency Story J Company announced the birth of the couple's second child.The agency stated, "We would like to deliver the joyful news that Kim Tae-hee and Jung Ji-hoon (RAIN) couple have welcomed a new member of their family."They continued, "On the morning of September 19, Kim Tae-hee gave birth to her second child, a healthy daughter, at a hospital located in Seoul. The mother and baby are both healthy, and they are currently resting with the care and blessings of their happy family."The agency then expressed gratitude for the generous congratulatory messages and warm interest sent to Kim Tae-hee, and shared that she will work hard for her return as a good actress.Kim Tae-hee and RAIN tied the knot in January 2017 and welcomed their first daughter in October 2017.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)