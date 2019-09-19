SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU & Yeo Jin Goo Have Unique Ways of High-fiving Each Other?
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.19 11:20 View Count
The unique ways that K-pop artist/actress IU and actor Yeo Jin Goo high-five each other caught the attention of many.

On September 18, IU's management agency shared a behind-the-scenes footage of IU filming her latest drama 'Hotel Del Luna' on their YouTube.

The video walked the viewers through the last shooting day of the drama.

The shooting went on for hours from the early in the morning until late at night, but IU kept a smile on her face throughout the time.IUIUAt one point while IU was taking some rest, she stretched out her hand towards Yeo Jin Goo, who was sitting across from her.

Then, she started high-fiving him in various ways which were different from conventional high-fives.

During another break, IU and Yeo Jin Goo were seen high-fiving each other in unusual ways again.

Only slight alterations were made to the normal high-fives, but their ones certainly looked interesting to the viewers.

Not only were they interesting, but they also were just so cute to look at that comments such as, "Their high-fives are awesome! They make me laugh. They should make a proper one together." and "Awww what adorable high-fives! I really love the chemistry between three two!" were left under this video.
 

(Credit= 'fullmoon.long' Instagram, '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
