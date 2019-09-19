[SBS Star] VIDEO: B.I Partially Admits to His Charges; Police Questions YG's Role in the Case

[LEAD]K-pop boy group iKON's former member B.I partially admitted to his drug charges during the belated police investigation.Police converted his status to a suspect, and revealed their plan to investigate his former agency CEO Yang Hyun Suk's alleged involvement in the case.Jung Sung-jin reports.[REPORT]On September 17 at around 11:20 KST, YG boy group iKON's member B.I (Kim Han-bin) showed up after his 14 hours of police interrogation.[Reporter: Have you ever sent a text message (to Hahn) for marijuana purchases?][Kim Han-bin (B.I): I'm sorry for causing trouble.]During his first-ever police questioning since his drug allegation initially broke three years ago, Kim partially admitted to his drug charges.As a result, the suspicion snowballed questioning why he was not subjected to the police investigation three years ago.Informant Hahn, who first brought up B.I's drug suspicions to the police, claimed recently that she reversed her testimony after former YG head Yang Hyun Suk forced her to change her story.In order to secure evidence of YG Entertainment's alleged intervention, police seized Hahn's cell phone and conducted digital forensic analysis.They also plan to summon the prosecution and police officials who were in charge of B.I's case to find out the reason why they did not summon B.I even after all the testimony and evidence.Former YG head Yang Hyun Suk will soon be called in for questioning for his role in the case, whether he tried to intimidate Hahn to change her testimony to the police.(SBS Star)