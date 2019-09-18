SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo·Jung Hae In·Ji Chang Wook·Ong Seong-wu Are Headed to Vietnam in November

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.18
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo·Jung Hae In·Ji Chang Wook·Ong Seong-wu Are Headed to Vietnam in November
Actors Lee Kwang Soo, Jung Hae In, Ji Chang Wook and Ong Seong-wu will be heading to Vietnam in November.

Earlier in June, it was announced that this year's annual awards ceremony 'Asia Artist Awards' will take place at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi instead of Seoul as usual.

Since the announcement, a great number of Vietnamese fans desperately waited for the lineups to be released.2019 Asia Artist AwardsThen on September 18, '2019 Asia Artist Awards' organizers unveiled a star-studded actor lineup.

They said, "Lee Kwang Soo, Jung Hae In, Ji Chang Wook, Ong Seong-wu and Jang Dong-gun have confirmed to attend our event in November."
 

They also announced the hosts for the event, and they are said to be LeeTeuk of boy group Super Junior, actress Lim Ji Yeon, Nancy of K-pop girl group MOMOLAND and actor Ahn Hyo Seop.  

Not only November is approaching, but there are also many more lineups to be announced that fans in Vietnam are getting all hyped up at the moment.LeeTeuk, Lim Ji Yeon, Nancy, Ahn Hyo SeopMeanwhile, '2019 Asia Artist Awards' is scheduled to be held on November 26.

(Credit= H.BROTHERS, SJ LABEL, MLD, Starhaus, KINGKONG by STARSHIP, Glorious, FNC, D Entertainment, Fantagio, SBS funE, STARNEWS, 'STARNEWS KOREA' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
