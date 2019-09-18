SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Suzy to Make a Singer Comeback in Collaboration with Babylon
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Suzy to Make a Singer Comeback in Collaboration with Babylon

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.09.18 17:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Suzy to Make a Singer Comeback in Collaboration with Babylon
Singer/actress Suzy has partnered up with Korean R&B singer Babylon for his upcoming single.

On September 17, Babylon shared the poster of his upcoming single 'I Want to Be Happy (feat. Suzy)' on his Instagram account.
Suzy, BabylonIn the poster, a night view of Seoul with a bus passing by the Han River hints the calm, lonely mood of the song.
Suzy, BabylonThis is Suzy's first singing project in a year and six months since her last solo album 'Faces of Love'.
SuzyAccording to reports, 'I Want to Be Happy (feat. Suzy)' is a dreamy song that features emotional piano melody with the lyrics that describes the reality of the youth.

The song has been set for release on September 20 at 6PM KST on various music streaming websites.

(Credit= 'skuukzky' 'thebabylon' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992