[SBS Star] Suzy to Make a Singer Comeback in Collaboration with Babylon

Singer/actress Suzy has partnered up with Korean R&B singer Babylon for his upcoming single.On September 17, Babylon shared the poster of his upcoming single 'I Want to Be Happy (feat. Suzy)' on his Instagram account.In the poster, a night view of Seoul with a bus passing by the Han River hints the calm, lonely mood of the song.This is Suzy's first singing project in a year and six months since her last solo album 'Faces of Love'.According to reports, 'I Want to Be Happy (feat. Suzy)' is a dreamy song that features emotional piano melody with the lyrics that describes the reality of the youth.The song has been set for release on September 20 at 6PM KST on various music streaming websites.(Credit= 'skuukzky' 'thebabylon' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)