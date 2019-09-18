SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Magazine Staff Cannot Praise ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Enough for His Great Manners
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.18 17:04 View Count
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo's great politeness was praised by many magazine staff.

On September 18, magazine Harper's BAZAAR unveiled some recently-taken photos of Cha Eun-woo for the upcoming issue of the magazine. Cha Eun-wooThe photos showed Cha Eun-woo wearing the simple and faded-colored outfits that matched the current season―fall, which gives calm yet lonesome feelings to many.

In order to complement these fall mood matching outfits, Cha Eun-woo put a serious mood on his face.

It may not come as a surprise anymore, since Cha Eun-woo is very well-known for his incredible looks, but he once again managed to attract the attention of everyone with his beauty.

His stunningly gorgeous face made it hard to take everyone's eyes off him for ages.Cha Eun-wooThe photo shoot went on for hours from early in the morning until late at night, but Cha Eun-woo said to have stayed well-focused and smiled throughout this time.

Cha Eun-woo was also so polite to every staff member on site that he was highly praised by them after a photo shoot.Cha Eun-wooMeanwhile, Cha Eun-woo is starring in a historical drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' with actress Shin Sae Kyeong at the moment.

(Credit= Harper's BAZAAR/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
