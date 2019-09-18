[SBS Star] Sunny Shares How She Thinks Tiffany Young Wins Everyone's Heart

Sunny of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed one way that her fellow member Tiffany Young wins everybody's heart.On September 16 episode of Channel A's television show 'Eye Contact', Sunny made a guest appearance.While the hosts and guests were going on about the importance of having eye contact when in conversation, Sunny mentioned Tiffany Young.Sunny said, "You know Tiffany has a great eye smile, right? Her eyes are just everything and I'm serious."She continued, "There is a scene in our music video for 'I GOT A BOY' (2013) where Tiffany's 'boyfriend' wipes ice cream off her lips. She looks at him and smiles."Then, Sunny said that that scene completely shocked her and explained why.She said, "I watched that scene and was like, 'Wow, she can speak with her eyes.' With that sort of look with her eyes, I believed Tiffany could make anyone instantly fall for her."As soon as she finished her sentence, Sunny tried to copy Tiffany Young in 'I GOT A BOY' but ended up failing it big time.Sunny commented with a big laugh, "Oh, I can't do it. Only Tiffany can do that."(Credit= 'SMTOWN' YouTube, Channel A Eye Contact)(SBS Star)