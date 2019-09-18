SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Sulli Flinches in Fear as a Man Approaches Her During a Live Broadcast
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Sulli Flinches in Fear as a Man Approaches Her During a Live Broadcast

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.09.18 15:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Sulli Flinches in Fear as a Man Approaches Her During a Live Broadcast
The moment of K-pop artist/actress Sulli being terrified by a man, who was allegedly her fan, was captured in her recent live broadcast.

On September 17, Sulli held a live broadcast to interact with her fans while enjoying a night out with one of her friends at a pub.
SulliSulli and her friend were seen enjoying a good time, until a man approached Sulli claiming that he was a big fan of hers.

Sulli's smile instantly disappeared, and she continued to stare at the man while her friend tried to laugh out the whole situation.
SulliThanks to her friend, Sulli managed to smile again and continued her live broadcast in a cheerful mood.
SulliHowever, the fan came to their table again and said, "Sulli, Can you please say this (to the camera)?"

Frightened by the man's sudden and disrespectful request, Sulli immediately hid her face with her arms.
SulliSulli's friend refused the man's request and asked Sulli if she wanted to end the live broadcast.

Still shivering, Sulli nodded to end the broadcast; and the whole situation sparked concerns among her fans.

Fans commented, "How dare you being so outrageously rude to her!", "Is he out of his mind?", "I feel so sorry for Sulli... I would've also been terrified if I were her.", and more.

(Credit= 'jelly_jilli' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992