[SBS Star] Sulli Flinches in Fear as a Man Approaches Her During a Live Broadcast

The moment of K-pop artist/actress Sulli being terrified by a man, who was allegedly her fan, was captured in her recent live broadcast.On September 17, Sulli held a live broadcast to interact with her fans while enjoying a night out with one of her friends at a pub.Sulli and her friend were seen enjoying a good time, until a man approached Sulli claiming that he was a big fan of hers.Sulli's smile instantly disappeared, and she continued to stare at the man while her friend tried to laugh out the whole situation.Thanks to her friend, Sulli managed to smile again and continued her live broadcast in a cheerful mood.However, the fan came to their table again and said, "Sulli, Can you please say this (to the camera)?"Frightened by the man's sudden and disrespectful request, Sulli immediately hid her face with her arms.Sulli's friend refused the man's request and asked Sulli if she wanted to end the live broadcast.Still shivering, Sulli nodded to end the broadcast; and the whole situation sparked concerns among her fans.Fans commented, "How dare you being so outrageously rude to her!", "Is he out of his mind?", "I feel so sorry for Sulli... I would've also been terrified if I were her.", and more.(Credit= 'jelly_jilli' Instagram)(SBS Star)