[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Gives Her Honest Answer to a Question, "How Does It Feel to Be That Beautiful?"

Actress Suzy admitted that she is beautiful and is happy about it.On September 17 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Suzy and Lee Seung Gi's recent interview was unveiled.During the interview, Suzy was asked about her role in the upcoming drama 'VAGABOND'.Suzy said, "My character 'Ko Hae-ri' is a national intelligence agent. She's lovely and..."Just as when she said the word "lovely", Lee Seung Gi turned around and looked at her.Suzy laughed and said, "Maybe I shouldn't say anything more. Anyway, she's righteous as well; she'll fight for justice."Lee Seung Gi commented, "I feel like you've put some characteristics of other characters there, but okay."While Suzy denied Lee Seung Gi's comment, the reporter said, "With your eyecatching beauty though, Suzy, wouldn't people pay too much attention to you when you are undercover?"Lee Seung Gi responded with a smile, "Ah yes, definitely. If it wasn't a drama, then everyone would immediately discover that she is undercover."Then, the reporter said, "Some production crew of 'Han Bam' specifically asked me to ask you this, Suzy. It's a bit random."He continued, "They wanted to know how it feels like to have the kind of face like yours. You are really gorgeous, so..."Suzy blushed a little and hesitantly answered, "Ummm... It feels quite good."After listening to Suzy's answer, Lee Seung Gi added, "It's probably great. I mean, there is no reason why it wouldn't be so great."Meanwhile, the first episode of Suzy and Lee Seung Gi's spy-action drama 'VAGABOND' is scheduled to be broadcast on September 20.(Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)