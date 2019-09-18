SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Gives Her Honest Answer to a Question, "How Does It Feel to Be That Beautiful?"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Gives Her Honest Answer to a Question, "How Does It Feel to Be That Beautiful?"

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.18 10:46 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Gives Her Honest Answer to a Question, "How Does It Feel to Be That Beautiful?"
Actress Suzy admitted that she is beautiful and is happy about it.

On September 17 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Suzy and Lee Seung Gi's recent interview was unveiled.

During the interview, Suzy was asked about her role in the upcoming drama 'VAGABOND'.

Suzy said, "My character 'Ko Hae-ri' is a national intelligence agent. She's lovely and..."

Just as when she said the word "lovely", Lee Seung Gi turned around and looked at her.Lee Seung Gi and SuzySuzy laughed and said, "Maybe I shouldn't say anything more. Anyway, she's righteous as well; she'll fight for justice."

Lee Seung Gi commented, "I feel like you've put some characteristics of other characters there, but okay."

While Suzy denied Lee Seung Gi's comment, the reporter said, "With your eyecatching beauty though, Suzy, wouldn't people pay too much attention to you when you are undercover?"

Lee Seung Gi responded with a smile, "Ah yes, definitely. If it wasn't a drama, then everyone would immediately discover that she is undercover."Lee Seung Gi and SuzyThen, the reporter said, "Some production crew of 'Han Bam' specifically asked me to ask you this, Suzy. It's a bit random."

He continued, "They wanted to know how it feels like to have the kind of face like yours. You are really gorgeous, so..."

Suzy blushed a little and hesitantly answered, "Ummm... It feels quite good."

After listening to Suzy's answer, Lee Seung Gi added, "It's probably great. I mean, there is no reason why it wouldn't be so great."
 

Meanwhile, the first episode of Suzy and Lee Seung Gi's spy-action drama 'VAGABOND' is scheduled to be broadcast on September 20.

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992