[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Admits to Drug Use; Booked as Suspect
[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Admits to Drug Use; Booked as Suspect

Published 2019.09.18 10:10
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Admits to Drug Use; Booked as Suspect
K-pop boy group iKON's former member/leader B.I admitted to some suspicions in his 2016 drug case, and police booked him as a suspect.

On September 17, B.I went in for questioning at Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency and underwent a 14-hour interrogation over his suspected drug use.
B.I (Yonhap)During the interrogation about B.I allegedly purchasing marijuana from an acquaintance in 2016 and using it, he admitted to some suspicions.

Therefore, his status has been changed from someone with information about the case to that of a suspect.
B.I (Yonhap)After over 14 hours of questioning, B.I briefly spoke to the press waiting outside the police station, "I'm sorry for doing something that evoked public criticism," and left in his care that was waiting for him.

Police have now booked B.I on suspicions of violating the Act on the Control of Narcotics, Etc., and they plan to send the case to the prosecution soon.
B.I (Yonhap)B.I's former boss, YG Entertainment's former CEO Yang Hyun Suk, will soon be called in for questioning for his role in B.I's drug case, such as whether he tried to intimidate the informant who brought up B.I's suspicions to change her word to the police.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)  
