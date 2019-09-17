[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun Reveals, "I Sometimes Feel Like I Actually Love My On-screen Boyfriend"

Actress Kim So Hyun revealed she sometimes feels like she is actually in love with her on-screen boyfriend.On September 16, media outlet Sports Seoul unveiled an interview that they recently had with Kim So Hyun.As Kim So Hyun is known to have been single all her life, she was asked, "Isn't it difficult to act in romantic scenes with no real-life dating experience at all?"Kim So Hyun answered, "Yes, it isn't easy for sure. There are times when I have to express complex feelings that I had never experienced before. I do have some difficulties then."She continued, "But what I do is to think that I'm in a relationship with my partner actor instead of constantly remind myself that I'm acting. This probably is why I occasionally get the feeling that I actually love my on-screen boyfriend."She added, "I feel like I don't look natural in romantic scenes when I act, so I always just try to be that character; I completely turn myself into that character during shooting. This is a way for me to show the exact sort of feelings that my character has in that particular moment."Meanwhile, Kim So Hyun's romance drama 'Love Alarm' with actor Song Kang was unveiled on August 22.(Credit= 'wow_kimsohyun' Instagram, Netflix Love Alarm)(SBS Star)