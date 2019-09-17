SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU's Hairstylist of 10 Years Tells What She Thinks Made the Singer So Successful
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.17
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IUs Hairstylist of 10 Years Tells What She Thinks Made the Singer So Successful
Hairstylist Seoyoon revealed what it is like working with K-pop artist IU.

On September 15 episode of MBC Standard FM's radio show 'Idol Radio', Seoyoon made a guest appearance.Seoyoon and Jung IlhoonOn this day, Seoyoon said, "I've worked with IU for years now. I've styled IU's hair for many of her music videos including her debut song 'Mia' and all her dramas."

She continued, "In her last drama 'Hotel Del Luna', I felt like I've styled IU's hair in all available ways out there. I honestly have done my best."IUThen, Seoyoon revealed that she highly respects IU and explained why.

Seoyoon said, "IU is not only talented but very meticulous. When you look at her, you can just see how she has become so successful."

She continued, "For her work, she pays attention to every detail of her hair, outfit, set, music and so forth. She even checks whether the staff had eaten their meal."IUAfter hearing this, IU's fans commented, "That's my girl right there! So proud to be her fan.", "IU is just a perfect human-being.", "Wow, did we discover another amazing side of IU? This just never ends, does it?", and so on.

(Credit= 'idolradiokorea' Twitter, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
