[SBS Star] Tattooist Tied up in Dating Rumors with BTS JUNGKOOK Breaks Silence
[SBS Star] Tattooist Tied up in Dating Rumors with BTS JUNGKOOK Breaks Silence

Published 2019.09.17 16:48
The alleged "girlfriend" featuring in K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK's recent dating rumors came forward to explain the whole situation.

On September 17, the tattooist, who is revealed to be a close friend of JUNGKOOK, updated her Instagram to share her words.
Tattooist Tied up in Dating Rumors with BTS JUNGKOOK Breaks SilenceHer post reads as follows:

I am not in a romantic relationship with JUNGKOOK.

I am speaking up because of false rumors and people who pretend to be me are bringing up confusion.

I have kept silent because I know that people won't believe me anyways and interpret my response in their own way with more offensive remarks.

I'm telling you again that the rumors saying I'm dating JUNGKOOK or that I tattooed my initials on him is not true at all.

We are just close friends, and I am sorry for hurting myself, my friends, and all the fans (of JUNGKOOK) because of that.

I won't speak anymore. Please know that I'm not trying to ignore the whole situation.
Tattooist Tied up in Dating Rumors with BTS JUNGKOOK Breaks SilencePreviously, a CCTV footage that features a man who allegedly appears to be JUNGKOOK hugging her girlfriend sparked JUNGKOOK's dating rumors.

In response, JUNGKOOK's management agency firmly denied the rumors and shared their plans to take strong legal action against the invasion of privacy.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
