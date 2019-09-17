SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Min Young & Seo Kang-jun to Star in a Romance Drama Together
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.17 16:15 View Count
Actress Park Min Young and actor Seo Kang-jun have confirmed to join a romance drama.

On September 17, the production team of JTBC's upcoming drama 'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' (literal translation) announced, "Park Min Young and Seo Kang-jun will be starring in our drama."

They commented, "We are sure that Park Min Young and Seo Kang-jun's romance will warm everyone's heart. You may look forward to checking out the perfect chemistry between the two stars."Park Min Young and Seo Kang-jun'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' is based on the bestselling novel of the same title that tells a touching love story of two people living a quiet town in the countryside.

Park Min Young will play the role of 'Mok Hae-won', an art teacher who moved to the town after failing in her career in the city.

Seo Kang-jun's character 'Yim Eun-seob' is a small book store owner who enjoys the simple and slow lifestyle.

After meeting Hae-won, Eun-seob's life changes completely.Park Min Young and Seo Kang-junThe drama is set to be unveiled in the first half of next year.

(Credit= Namoo Actors, Fantagio, 'rachel_mypark' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
