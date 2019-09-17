[SBS Star] Park Min Young & Seo Kang-jun to Star in a Romance Drama Together

Actress Park Min Young and actor Seo Kang-jun have confirmed to join a romance drama.On September 17, the production team of JTBC's upcoming drama 'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' (literal translation) announced, "Park Min Young and Seo Kang-jun will be starring in our drama."They commented, "We are sure that Park Min Young and Seo Kang-jun's romance will warm everyone's heart. You may look forward to checking out the perfect chemistry between the two stars."'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' is based on the bestselling novel of the same title that tells a touching love story of two people living a quiet town in the countryside.Park Min Young will play the role of 'Mok Hae-won', an art teacher who moved to the town after failing in her career in the city.Seo Kang-jun's character 'Yim Eun-seob' is a small book store owner who enjoys the simple and slow lifestyle.After meeting Hae-won, Eun-seob's life changes completely.The drama is set to be unveiled in the first half of next year.(Credit= Namoo Actors, Fantagio, 'rachel_mypark' Instagram)(SBS Star)