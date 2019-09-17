SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Alec Benjamin Reveals His Collaboration Plan with BTS JIMIN
[SBS Star] Alec Benjamin Reveals His Collaboration Plan with BTS JIMIN

American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin shared that he has plans to collaborate with JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS.

Recently, Alec Benjamin sat down for an interview with one Chinese media outlet, talking about his recent break, new album, and his hopes for collaboration projects with other artists.
Alec Benjamin, JIMINAlec Benjamin said, "I have some plans to collaborate with Khalid and also JIMIN from BTS."

He continued, "I invited him(JIMIN) to my concert because he had made a playlist online, and he had 12 songs on it. 6 to 7 of those songs were mine. I was really thrilled to find out that he was a fan. When I was on my way to Korea, I had no way of communicating with him, I didn't have his phone number or anything, so I was just like, 'Well, I'll just tweet BTS and ask him to come.'"
Alec Benjamin, JIMINAlec Benjamin explained that he had to turn his tweet down after his manager contacted him, informing him that JIMIN already had plans to come to his concert, and if people found out, it will turn into a complete chaos.
Alec Benjamin, JIMINUpon seeing his interview, fans commented, "Can't wait to see what they have in store!", "God bless Alec's manager for letting JIMIN have a peaceful night.", "They both have such unique voices. They would sound so amazing together!", and more.
 
(Credit= 'alecbenjamin' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' '__WildRose2__' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
