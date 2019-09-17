SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Says, "I Did Not Want to Gain Weight that I Even Went Without Water for 3 Days Before"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Says, "I Did Not Want to Gain Weight that I Even Went Without Water for 3 Days Before"

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.17 11:36 Updated 2019.09.17 11:40 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Says, "I Did Not Want to Gain Weight that I Even Went Without Water for 3 Days Before"
BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO revealed how much effort he puts into maintaining his body shape the way it is.

On September 12 episode of JTBC's talk show '5 Bros', BAEKHYUN shared one fact about himself that shocked everyone.BAEKHYUNOne of the things that the cast members were asked to discuss on this day was which of the followings they thought was the hardest to bear: cold, sleep, thirst, hunger or bathroom urgency.

During the discussion, BAEKHYUN said, "It's not too hard for me to endure thirst."

He continued, "When I was getting ready for our concerts, there were times when I didn't even drink a sip of water for like three days."
BAEKHYUNThe other cast members gasped in surprise and asked why he stopped himself from drinking water for that long.

BAEKHYUN explained, "It was to maintain the shape of my body. I didn't want to gain any weight."

He added, "Along with thirst, hunger has become easy for me to bear as well. I've gone without water and food too many times."BAEKHYUNMeanwhile, BAEKHYUN is planned to make debut as a leader of SM Entertainment's 'joint' group SuperM on October 4.

(Credit= JTBC 5 Bros)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992