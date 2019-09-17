[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Says, "I Did Not Want to Gain Weight that I Even Went Without Water for 3 Days Before"

BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO revealed how much effort he puts into maintaining his body shape the way it is.On September 12 episode of JTBC's talk show '5 Bros', BAEKHYUN shared one fact about himself that shocked everyone.One of the things that the cast members were asked to discuss on this day was which of the followings they thought was the hardest to bear: cold, sleep, thirst, hunger or bathroom urgency.During the discussion, BAEKHYUN said, "It's not too hard for me to endure thirst."He continued, "When I was getting ready for our concerts, there were times when I didn't even drink a sip of water for like three days."The other cast members gasped in surprise and asked why he stopped himself from drinking water for that long.BAEKHYUN explained, "It was to maintain the shape of my body. I didn't want to gain any weight."He added, "Along with thirst, hunger has become easy for me to bear as well. I've gone without water and food too many times."Meanwhile, BAEKHYUN is planned to make debut as a leader of SM Entertainment's 'joint' group SuperM on October 4.(Credit= JTBC 5 Bros)(SBS Star)