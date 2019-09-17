SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Responds to BTS JUNGKOOK's Dating Rumors
[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Responds to BTS JUNGKOOK's Dating Rumors

K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment firmly denied JUNGKOOK's dating rumors.
JUNGKOOKIn the early morning of September 17, JUNGKOOK has swept up in dating rumors after a CCTV picture that features a man who allegedly appears to be JUNGKOOK began spreading on various online communities.

JUNGKOOKIn response to such rumors, Big Hit Entertainment has released an official statement:

Big Hit Entertainment clearly states that the claims about our artist JUNGKOOK that are being spread on social media and online communities are not true.

While visiting Geojedo during his vacation, JUNGKOOK found out that his acquaintances from a tattoo shop were also visiting the area.

He then met with his tattoo shop acquaintances and other acquaintances who live in Geojedo for a meal and went to a karaoke. This is the truth that has been distorted.

We feel unfortunate that the artist's personal daily life during his vacation became known in a distorted way.

We will take strong legal action against the disclosure of personal information and invasion of privacy, after figuring out whether the CCTV footage was leaked or if there were some illegal taking of photos.

Furthermore, we firmly inform you that we will also take legal action against the spread of false information. 
JUNGKOOK(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
