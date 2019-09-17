SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Swept up in Dating Rumors; Rapper Hash Swan Fires Back at ARMY
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Swept up in Dating Rumors; Rapper Hash Swan Fires Back at ARMY

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.09.17 10:36 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Swept up in Dating Rumors; Rapper Hash Swan Fires Back at ARMY
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS has been swept up in dating rumors after a CCTV picture gets leaked.

In the early morning of September 17, a leaked photo taken from what appears to be a CCTV screen went viral online after rumors spread that the male in the screen is JUNGKOOK.

In the picture, the male has his arms wrapped around another person that is believed to be his girlfriend.

Some fans of BTS believed the male in the photo was actually rapper Hash Swan and not JUNGKOOK; sending Hash Swan countless messages asking if he is the one in the photo.
BTS JUNGKOOK Swept up in Dating Rumors; Rapper Hash Swan Fires Back at ARMYIn response, Hash Swan shared the photo on his social media and commented, "This is not me. So many of you have asked, so."
BTS JUNGKOOK Swept up in Dating Rumors; Rapper Hash Swan Fires Back at ARMYHash Swan shared another Instagram post, saying, "Please stop. I'm just a musician and I don't want to be a gossip material anymore. [...] I know some people might ridicule this post and continue bullying me for the reasons that I can't even think. So please, just stop. You all continue doing what you are supposed to do, and I'll continue making music."
BTS JUNGKOOK Swept up in Dating Rumors; Rapper Hash Swan Fires Back at ARMYSome fans then discovered and released a different photo where JUNGKOOK and the person in question were seen having drinks together at a restaurant.

JUNGKOOK's management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, has yet to comment on the rumors.

(Credit= 'hashblanccoa' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992