[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Swept up in Dating Rumors; Rapper Hash Swan Fires Back at ARMY

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS has been swept up in dating rumors after a CCTV picture gets leaked.In the early morning of September 17, a leaked photo taken from what appears to be a CCTV screen went viral online after rumors spread that the male in the screen is JUNGKOOK.In the picture, the male has his arms wrapped around another person that is believed to be his girlfriend.Some fans of BTS believed the male in the photo was actually rapper Hash Swan and not JUNGKOOK; sending Hash Swan countless messages asking if he is the one in the photo.In response, Hash Swan shared the photo on his social media and commented, "This is not me. So many of you have asked, so."Hash Swan shared another Instagram post, saying, "Please stop. I'm just a musician and I don't want to be a gossip material anymore. [...] I know some people might ridicule this post and continue bullying me for the reasons that I can't even think. So please, just stop. You all continue doing what you are supposed to do, and I'll continue making music."Some fans then discovered and released a different photo where JUNGKOOK and the person in question were seen having drinks together at a restaurant.JUNGKOOK's management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, has yet to comment on the rumors.(Credit= 'hashblanccoa' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)