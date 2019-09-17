[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'VAGABOND' Suzy & Lee Seung Gi Talk About Reuniting in 6 Years

The press conference for SBS' upcoming spy-action drama 'VAGABOND' took place at SBS Hall, Seoul.



'VAGABOND' tells a story of a NIS black agent Ko Hae-ri (Suzy) and stuntman Cha Dal-geon (Lee Seung Gi) uncovering the truth behind a mysterious plane crash.



The Friday-Saturday drama is set to premiere on September 20 at 10PM KST.



Q. The production for 'VAGABOND' costed in total of 25 billion won. Did you feel any pressure about that?



Lee Seung Gi: Yes, but I actually didn't feel so much pressure about that.



Our director and all the production crew were such perfect people, so...



It's not unusual to get the feeling, "Will this drama do well?", but they really were flawless in every way.



They also somehow managed to make the story more fun than the script to the point where nobody's imagination could go any further.



So, I was free from that sort of pressure.



The only thing I had to do was to focus on acting my character Cha Dal-geon.



I felt really comfortable throughout our shooting.



Suzy: I feel like I always feel the pressure whichever the project I do.



But our team worked extremely hard for the past year on this.



So, we were able to wrap up the shooting well.



Q. How was it working with each other in six years after 'Gu Family Book' in 2013?



Suzy: Yes, it's been about six years since I worked with Seung Gi.



I only have good memories from that time.



When I heard that we were going to work together again, I was so happy.



The fact that it was our second time working together made it easier for us this time.



Lee Seung Gi: I believe the chances of working with the same actor/actress again is pretty low, especially with an unbelievably popular actress like Suzy.



When I reunited with Suzy, I noticed how amazing Suzy's acting was.



I mean, she was amazing back then as well, but... I was like, "What an incredible actress!"



She had a great attitude and was always smiling during the shooting.



Our shooting was physically very demanding, you know.



But I haven't seen her frown even for a second.



Q. Did your military experience help you at all when you were filming action scenes?



My military experience certainly was a good asset to have for 'VAGABOND'.



People laugh when I tell them about my life in the military, because they think I'm still crazy about it.



Let me make it clear here, I'm no longer that obsessed about it.



I still do feel a sense of pride about that I was part of the Republic of Korea Army though.



When I was there, I learned the importance of the military. I learned a lot.



The basic things like using a gun helped me quite a bit during our shooting.



Those things gave me confidence when filming action scenes.



Suzy: I have filmed some action scenes with Seung Gi in our past drama, but after Seung Gi became a military-obsessed guy, he has become more agile.



He also has lost some fat on his face and gained some muscles all over.



I definitely felt like he had become more light on his feet than before.



(Video Journalist/Editor: Park Seung Yeon, Credit= Yonhap News Agency)



(SBS Star)