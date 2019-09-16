SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook's Cover of 'Speechless' from Aladdin Impresses Everyone
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook's Cover of 'Speechless' from Aladdin Impresses Everyone

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.16 18:05 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kooks Cover of Speechless from Aladdin Impresses Everyone
Singer Kim Jong-kook made the audience speechless with his incredible cover of 'Speechless' from a 2019 musical fantasy film 'Aladdin'.

On September 15 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the cast members of the show were seen at their ninth annual fan meeting 'Running Nine'.

In order to make the day more memorable to fans, Kim Jong-kook prepared a special performance for them: 'Speechless'.  Kim Jong-kookAfter the release of 'Aladdin' this summer, the public went all crazy about 'Speechless' and was covered by a great number of people around the world.

Not many men covered the song, however, because the note was too high for them.

It not only started off high, but it hit unbelievably high notes as the song moved towards the end.Kim Jong-kookBut it seemed like those high notes were not even an issue to bring up for Kim Jong-kook; he sang the song without any difficulties at all.

In fact, he was so flawless in every way that he made the audience completely speechless.

At the end of his performance, everyone gave the singer a huge round of applause.
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992