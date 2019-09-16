SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Poses for a Magazine with Her Puppy 'Kai'
Published 2019.09.16
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Poses for a Magazine with Her Puppy Kai
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK talked about her life as a fashionista during a magazine interview.

On September 16, fashion magazine ELLE Korea revealed the cover of its upcoming October issue featuring JENNIE as the cover model.
JENNIEThe magazine also shared JENNIE's pictorial that she posed with one of her puppies, 'Kai'.
JENNIEDuring the interview, JENNIE shared her thoughts on being called as the next up-and-coming fashion icon.

She said, "Even when I was a little girl, I enjoyed styling myself. I'm thankful and awed that many people care about the way I style myself."
JENNIEIn regard to BLACKPINK's recently-ended world tour, JENNIE shared, "I experienced and learned a lot (during the world tour). The thing I realized is that there's beautiful scenery out there waiting for me if I dare to go one step further. I want to improve myself, performance-wise, on stage."
JENNIEMeanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to hold the group's first fan meeting 'BLACKPINK 2019 PRIVATE STAGE [Chapter 1]' on September 21 at Olympic Hall, Seoul.

(Credit= 'ellekorea' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
