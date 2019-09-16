[SBS Star] BTS JIN Tells How Much His Aunt Hesitated When Giving Him Chuseok Allowance

When Jin's family gathered for Chuseok, Jin's Aunt was giving out allowances to nieces and nephews. After Jin's hyung, she looked at Jin. She was like.. "Okay... you too" and gave Jin allowance so Jin was thankful. Jin's going to use it for maplestory.pic.twitter.com/XCEke4SVIo — 쟈근콩？ (@tinyseokjinnie) September 14, 2019

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN revealed that one of his aunts somewhat reluctantly gave him Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) allowance.On September 14, JIN spent some time chatting with fans through a live broadcast.During the live broadcast, JIN said that he went to a family gathering a few days ago for Chuseok.JIN said, "All my relatives were there and at one point when me and cousins all around my age were sitting together, my aunt started giving them allowance."JIN continued, "She was like, 'This is for you, OO. Use it wisely.' She gave it to everybody including my older brother. Then, she suddenly paused when she got to me."He went on with a laugh, "After a few seconds, she just said, 'Okay, whatever. Here's some allowance for you as well.' She definitely hesitated there! But I was grateful that she gave me some as well."Then, JIN explained where he was going to use the allowance, "I'm planning to top up my MapleStory (online game) account."Upon hearing this story, JIN's fans commented, "Totally see why she hesitated. I mean, he makes a fortune!", "Haha if I were his aunt, I wouldn't have given it to him AT ALL.", "So funny seeing how happy JIN is about getting the allowance from her though!", and so on.(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)