[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Announces the End of BTS' Official Vacation
[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Announces the End of BTS' Official Vacation

Published 2019.09.16 15:46
Big Hit Entertainment officially announced the end of its boy group BTS' period of rest.

On September 16, the seven members of BTS were spotted at Incheon International Airport heading to their overseas schedule.
BTSIn regard to BTS' return, Big Hit Entertainment stated, "BTS has ended its official break and will be flying out to day for a scheduled overseas activity."
BTSBack on August 11, BTS announced that the group will be taking a long-term vacation for the first time since debut.

Since then, the members enjoyed their much-needed period of rest for approximately a month.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in Saudi Arabia on October 11.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
