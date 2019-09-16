SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Steps Down from 'New Journey to The West' Amid Divorce Lawsuit
Published 2019.09.16 14:44 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Steps Down from New Journey to The West Amid Divorce Lawsuit
Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon will not be making appearance on the upcoming season of tvN's variety show 'New Journey to the West'.

On September 16, Newsen reported that Ahn Jae Hyeon recently delivered his final decision to the show's production team that he would not join them for season 7.
Ahn Jae Hyeon (Yonhap)An insider told Newsen, "He told his decision based on his wish not to cause any inconveniences to his fellow cast members and staff due to his personal matter."

The insider continued, "He also believed that it would not be a comfortable situation for himself and the viewers for him to be laughing on variety shows amid such situation."
New Journey to the WestFollowing the report, a source from tvN stated, "After long discussions with Ahn Jae Hyeon, we have decided to respect his opinion. He will not join the upcoming season."
Ahn Jae Hyeon (Yonhap)Ahn Jae Hyeon has been a fixed cast member of 'New Journey to the West' since the second season of the show.

Meanwhile, Ahn Jae Hyeon is currently preparing a divorce lawsuit against his wife actress Koo Hye Sun.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, tvN)

(SBS Star) 
