[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Reveals His New Hobby
Published 2019.09.16 11:09 View Count
K-pop artist Kang Daniel revealed that his new favorite hobby is cooking.

On September 13 episode of NAVER NOW's 'Kang Daniel Show', Kang Daniel and the show's guest singer GRAY talked about their recent hobbies.
GRAY, Kang DanielGRAY said, "I watch a lot of American TV series at home these days. I watch Netflix so much that it shows up in my lyrics."

He added, "I can't drink well, but I do enjoy drinking and small gatherings with friends. I like meeting people and talking with them."
Kang DanielKang Daniel said, "I enjoy cooking these days. I'm having fun buying all the ingredients for soup and banchan (side dishes) to cook."

He then revealed, "The dish I'm most confident about is beef radish soup. I first began making it by following Baek Jong-won(Chef/TV personality)'s recipe, but I like to give it a little spicy kick like they do in Gyeongsang-do."
Kang DanielUpon listening to this episode, fans commented, "Please launch a cooking show of your own, Daniel!", "Chef Daniel? It's just too good to be true.", and more.

(Credit= 'danielk_konnect' 'kr_now' Twitter, SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star) 
