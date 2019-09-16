[SBS Star] Yoon Jisung Meets DAE HWI & MINHYUN on His Day Off from the Military

Three members of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One―Yoon Jisung, DAE HWI and MINHYUN hung out together for the first time in a while.On September 12, Yoon Jisung took to his Instagram to share some newly-taken photos with fans.The photos were of Yoon Jisung standing closely next to DAE HWI and MINHYUN.Along with the photos, he wrote, "I love you so much, 'Hwang-ersen' (combination of MINHYUN's family name 'Hwang' and his character's name in his musical 'Axel von Fersen').Yoon Jisung had taken some days off from the military during Chuseok Holiday (Korean Thanksgiving), and it looks like he used one of those days to go and see MINHYUN's musical 'Marie Antoinette'.After Yoon Jisung's military enlistment in May, it was hard for them to see each other; Yoon Jisung could not even join Wanna One's second debut anniversary party last month.It may be because of that reason, but all three guys do look genuinely happy.On other days, Yoon Jisung was spotted strolling around Seoul and stopping by a café for some rest.It seemed like Yoon Jisung had a great time on his days off from the military.Meanwhile, Yoon Jisung is expected to complete his military service in December 2020.(Credit= '_yoonj1sung_' Instagram)(SBS Star)