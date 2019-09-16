SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoon Jisung Meets DAE HWI & MINHYUN on His Day Off from the Military
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yoon Jisung Meets DAE HWI & MINHYUN on His Day Off from the Military

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.16 10:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoon Jisung Meets DAE HWI & MINHYUN on His Day Off from the Military
Three members of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One―Yoon Jisung, DAE HWI and MINHYUN hung out together for the first time in a while.

On September 12, Yoon Jisung took to his Instagram to share some newly-taken photos with fans.

The photos were of Yoon Jisung standing closely next to DAE HWI and MINHYUN.

Along with the photos, he wrote, "I love you so much, 'Hwang-ersen' (combination of MINHYUN's family name 'Hwang' and his character's name in his musical 'Axel von Fersen').Yoon JisungYoon Jisung had taken some days off from the military during Chuseok Holiday (Korean Thanksgiving), and it looks like he used one of those days to go and see MINHYUN's musical 'Marie Antoinette'.

After Yoon Jisung's military enlistment in May, it was hard for them to see each other; Yoon Jisung could not even join Wanna One's second debut anniversary party last month.

It may be because of that reason, but all three guys do look genuinely happy.Yoon JisungOn other days, Yoon Jisung was spotted strolling around Seoul and stopping by a café for some rest.

It seemed like Yoon Jisung had a great time on his days off from the military.Yoon JisungYoon JisungMeanwhile, Yoon Jisung is expected to complete his military service in December 2020.

(Credit= '_yoonj1sung_' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992