[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cho Jung Seok & Girls' Generation Yoona Cheerfully Dance Together
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.11 18:09 View Count
Actor Cho Jung Seok and Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation showed off an amazing chemistry in their recent dance video.

On September 11, one video of Cho Jung Seok and Yoona was unveiled online.

The video was of Cho Jung Seok and Yoona dancing to 'Super Hero' by singer Lee Seung-hwan, which was one of the sound tracks of their film 'EXIT'.Cho Jung Seok and YoonaCho Jung Seok and Yoona previously had made a promise to release a video of them dancing to 'Super Hero' when 'EXIT' attracted over 9 million moviegoers.

Since 'EXIT' reached 9 million a few days ago, their dance video was released as they promised to do so.
Cho Jung Seok and YoonaTo this upbeat song, Cho Jung Seok and Yoona energetically and passionately danced.

You could see how much time and effort they had put into their dance, because they were totally flawless at it.

The two stars danced with a big smile on their face throughout the dance, suggesting they had great fun practicing as well as filming the dance together.
 
'EXIT' is a disaster movie about 'Yong Nam' (Cho Jung Seok) and his college friend 'Eui Joo' (Yoona) trying to survive after toxic gas suddenly floods the city.

(Credit= 'GirlsGeneration' Twitter, 'cultwoshow' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
