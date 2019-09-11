[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Rare Footage of BTS V Dancing to 'I NEED U' in High Heels Unveils

K-pop boy group BTS' member V's dance in high heels made everyone go completely speechless.On September 10, SBS broadcast a special Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) television show 'BTS Variety Chronicles'.At the beginning of 'BTS Variety Chronicles', the group's leader RM and V were seen featuring in one talent show not long after they made their debut.After some guys showed off their dance moves while wearing high heels, the host LeeTeuk asked V to have a go at it.V put on the heels that were about 12 centimeters (4.7 inches) high, then got up.When V started walking, another host Kang Ho-dong noticed that V was not having any difficulties at all in them and asked, "Do you feel comfortable in them?",V jumped in his spot and responded, "Yes, I totally do!", and got ready to dance to one of BTS' hit songs 'I NEED U'.The music played, and V danced to the song just like how he would do it with sneakers or dress shoes on.All his moves were loaded with power and his steps were swift; his dance was flawless in every way.He was so great at it that it truly did not seem like he was a first-timer although he continued to claim that he was.(Credit= 'SBS ENTER PLAY' YouTube)(SBS Star)